Turner Valley RCMP- Request Assistance in Locating Female Teen - Gateway Gazette

Turner Valley, Alberta – Turner Valley RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 15 year-old

Alysia Jade DIXON. She was last seen departing the Eden Valley Reserve with extended family, and was dropped off in NE Calgary on July 7, 2019. There is a general concern for her safety and well-being as she is no longer in the care of extended family.

• Aboriginal;

• 5’2″ tall;

• Approximately 110 lbs;

• black hair;

• Brown eyes; and

• Described as dressing in all black “Goth”

If you have any information on Alysia DIXON’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Turner Valley RCMP at (403) 933-4262. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online atwww.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.