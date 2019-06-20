Turner Valley RCMP Request Assistance to Locate Missing Female - Gateway Gazette

Turner Valley, Alta. – On June 18, 2019, Turner Valley RCMP were notified that Dakota Marie Laliberte had gone missing from a residence. RCMP are attempting to locate her to confirm her well being.

Dakota was last seen by family on June 13, 2019. Dakota is believed to have left a residence in Foothills County in the early morning hours of June 14, 2019. She left behind her identification and has no cell phone or bank accounts. It is believed that Dakota may be in the Calgary area, or may be hitch hiking to either Regina, Saskatchewan or Kelowna, British Columbia.

Dakota is described as:

· Metis female

· 120 pounds

· 5’7” tall

· Brown eyes

· Short brown/red hair

Dakota frequently changes her appearance and also goes by the nicknames “Marie” “Mckenzie” “Kota” and “Kado”, “Koda”.

If you have any information on the whereabouts, been in contact with or seen Dakota Marie Laliberte, please contact the Turner Valley RCMP at 403-933-4262.