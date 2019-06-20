 Turner Valley RCMP Request Assistance to Locate Missing Female - Gateway Gazette

Turner Valley RCMP Request Assistance to Locate Missing Female

By Contributor

Jun 19

Turner Valley, Alta. – On June 18, 2019, Turner Valley RCMP were notified that Dakota Marie Laliberte had gone missing from a residence. RCMP are attempting to locate her to confirm her well being.

Dakota was last seen by family on June 13, 2019. Dakota is believed to have left a residence in Foothills County in the early morning hours of June 14, 2019. She left behind her identification and has no cell phone or bank accounts. It is believed that Dakota may be in the Calgary area, or may be hitch hiking to either Regina, Saskatchewan or Kelowna, British Columbia.

Dakota is described as:

·         Metis female

·         120 pounds

·         5’7” tall

·         Brown eyes

·         Short brown/red hair

Dakota frequently changes her appearance and also goes by the nicknames “Marie” “Mckenzie” “Kota” and “Kado”, “Koda”.

If you have any information on the whereabouts, been in contact with or seen Dakota Marie Laliberte, please contact the Turner Valley RCMP at 403-933-4262.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Related Posts

Turner Valley RCMP Request Assistance to Locate Missing Female

Rhubarb Festival Quilt Show Winners 2019

Fibre-Optic Broadband Project on Hold Due to High Construction Costs

Preparations Underway for 57th Christ Church Millarville Flower Festival

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Canadian Angus Foundation Launches New History Book Commemorating Breed and Member History Next Post Turner Valley RCMP Request Assistance to Locate Missing Female