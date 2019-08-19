 Turner Valley RCMP Respond ed to Plane Crash on Weekend - Gateway Gazette

Turner Valley RCMP Respond ed to Plane Crash on Weekend

By Contributor

Aug 19

Black Diamond, Alta. – At noon on Saturday, Turner Valley RCMP responded to a small place crash approximately 4 kms southeast of Black Diamond in a field.  

The front engine prop plane took off from a rural landing strip close to the crash and was heading to High River. Two adult male occupants suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. One male was transported via STARS and one via ground EMS to a Calgary Hospital.

Transport Canada was contacted and the investigation continues. No further updates are anticipated by RCMP.

