Turner Valley RCMP Respond ed to Plane Crash on Weekend - Gateway Gazette

Black Diamond, Alta. – At noon on Saturday, Turner Valley RCMP responded to a small place crash approximately 4 kms southeast of Black Diamond in a field.

The front engine prop plane took off from a rural landing strip close to the crash and was heading to High River. Two adult male occupants suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. One male was transported via STARS and one via ground EMS to a Calgary Hospital.

Transport Canada was contacted and the investigation continues. No further updates are anticipated by RCMP.