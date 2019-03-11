Turner Valley RCMP Seeking the Public’s Assistance in Locating Wanted Male - Gateway Gazette

Turner Valley, Alta. – Turner Valley RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Matthew Lee Grouette who is charged and wanted in connection to multiple crimes in the Turner Valley area.
Grouette’s warrants are for the following charges:
Grouette already stands charged before the courts on the following offences but is not abiding by his release conditions:
Matthew Lee Grouette (31) of no fixed address is described as:
Police would like to get Grouette in custody as soon as possible.
If you know the whereabouts of Matthew Lee Grouette you are asked to contact the Turner Valley RCMP at 403-933-4262, or your local police department. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”