Turner Valley RCMP Seeking the Public’s Assistance in Locating Wanted Male - Gateway Gazette

Turner Valley, Alta. – Turner Valley RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Matthew Lee Grouette who is charged and wanted in connection to multiple crimes in the Turner Valley area.

Grouette’s warrants are for the following charges:

Mischief (x4)

Theft over $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Theft of Motor vehicle

Fail to comply with release condition (x3)

Traffic charges (x3)

Grouette already stands charged before the courts on the following offences but is not abiding by his release conditions:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (x2)

Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (x5)

Break and enter / theft

Dangerous driving

Operation of motor vehicle while prohibited

Flight from police

Matthew Lee Grouette (31) of no fixed address is described as:

Caucasian

Medium build

5’ 6”

140 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Tattoo of brass knuckles on right side of neck

Police would like to get Grouette in custody as soon as possible.