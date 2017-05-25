Turner Valley RCMP – Series of calls in Eden Valley leads to arrests and hospital stays

Eden Valley First Nation – RCMP from Turner Valley detachment have laid charges against six individuals after a dispute between households resulted in three people being taken to hospital.

On May 23 at 11:35 am., Turner Valley RCMP received a call from a resident of the Eden Valley first nation reporting that people from a neighboring residence had come to the house to start a fight but it had ended and everyone had left.

Approximately 5 minutes later, a second call was received, this time from the other parties. They reported that a fight had taken place and a man had been stabbed. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. While police and EMS treated this man, a 13 year old boy also approached them and reported he had been stabbed. Both of these males were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

While still on the scene, RCMP were informed that the subjects responsible for the stabbing were in the nearby residence and had armed themselves. Officers were able to talk to occupants and eventually convince them to come out of the house. The two suspects in the stabbing, Malik Holloway, 18 and a 15 year-old male who cannot be identified were both arrested and have now been charged with aggravated assault.

After officers left with the two suspects in custody, they received another call reporting that a group of four family members of the two stabbing victims had returned to the neighbors’ residence, forced entry and assaulted one of the occupants with weapons. A 47-year-old man was taken to hospital as a result of that assault. Police located the suspects, Emery Poucette Sr., 57, Adriano (aka Charlie) Rollinmud, 20, Emery Rollinmud, 40, and a 16 year-old male who cannot be identified. All have been charged with breaking and entering and assault with a weapon.

Later, at 3:50 pm., Turner Valley RCMP responded to a third complaint involving these groups. In this incident, a 39-year-old man was arrested for uttering threats in retaliation to the earlier incidents. Charges have not yet been sworn on this individual.

Emery Poucette, Emery Rollinmud and Adriano (aka Charlie) Rollinmud are in custody and scheduled to appear in Turner Valley Provincial Court on June 13, 2017.

Malik Holloway is in custody and is scheduled to appear May 25 in Calgary to speak to bail. Both of the youth charged in these offences have been released from custody to appear in Turner Valley Provincial Court on May 30th.

