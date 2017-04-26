Turner Valley RCMP – Stolen Ford F350 containing cinematographer equipment

By Gateway Gazette

Apr 26
On April 24, 2017 the Turner Valley RCMP received a complaint of a stolen pick up truck in the Millarville area.  The white 2009 Ford F350 Crew Cab was taken sometime during the night from a quonset on a property situated on 240 St W, just north of Hwy 549.  The truck was bearing Alberta licence SBZ046, had a white topper, Cabela’s decals on the box and contained approximately $172,000 worth of cinematographer equipment.

Police are seeking public assistance in locating the stolen truck and equipment.  Anyone with information is asked to contact the Turner Valley RCMP Detachment at (403)933-7227 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Getting Rid of Ants in the House

A Taste of Home on the Range: Parks Canada Offers Cowboy Cuisine Visitor Experience at the Bar U Ranch National Historic Site

Come and Support the Katie Jackson Benefit Barrel Race in High River

An Open Invitation to our Community from ATB Black Diamond

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Help for Seniors Travelling to Medical Appointments Next Post Honouring Alberta’s Skilled Trades
%d bloggers like this: