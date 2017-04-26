Turner Valley RCMP – Stolen Ford F350 containing cinematographer equipment

On April 24, 2017 the Turner Valley RCMP received a complaint of a stolen pick up truck in the Millarville area. The white 2009 Ford F350 Crew Cab was taken sometime during the night from a quonset on a property situated on 240 St W, just north of Hwy 549. The truck was bearing Alberta licence SBZ046, had a white topper, Cabela’s decals on the box and contained approximately $172,000 worth of cinematographer equipment.

Police are seeking public assistance in locating the stolen truck and equipment. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Turner Valley RCMP Detachment at (403)933-7227 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

