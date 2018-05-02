Turner Valley RCMP - Theft of Truck - Gateway Gazette

Turner Valley, AB – Turner Valley RCMP are investigating the theft of a black 2005 Ford F350 crew cab, licence FLA 243. The theft occurred on Sunset Blvd sometime between 11:30pm April 30, 2018 and 6:30am May 1, 2018. The truck has had extensive work and upgrades, which make it quite unique. The vehicle has a black Iron Cross front bumper (still has factory rear bumper), Cummins engine, Aluminum headache rack, VWS slip tank tool box, FX4 Off Road stickers on the box, tinted front and back windows, LED headlights, fog lights and tail lights. There was a 6′ orange ladder in the box of the truck at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Turner Valley Detachment at (403)933-4262. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions).