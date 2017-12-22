Turner Valley School: Ask the Principal ~ Why is the fruit basket beneficial to students?

The basket is located at the front desk and fruit is available for the taking! The idea is to offer students a healthy snack whether they have forgotten their lunch or just require a little more. Each month one class is asked to provide the fruit and the Class Representative will organize and ensure fruit is distributed throughout the month. Thank you to all parents who have donated so far this year. The students have embraced the opportunity to access this healthy snack!

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

