Turner Valley School: Ask the Principal – Looking ahead to classes next year; what’s on the horizon?

Can you believe it’s June already? Many parents are wondering what the classes will look like next year and how are class lists made. As a growing school, next year we will be adding an addition to our school out the Grade 6 doors. Also, with the way class sizes will be arranged next year there will only be straight grade levels.

As for class lists; which is a big question for parents as they think about next year; we will have staff send out an email Aug 31 which will welcome students and parents to their class. It will also include any start up information needed for the first day of school which is Sept 5th. For the class assignment itself, staff spend a lot of time discussing and analyzing each and every student. There are many factors that go into the decision to place a child in a given class. Academics, peer relationships, gender balance, learning supports, behaviour, emotional and social needs, grouping of students with similar needs to get the most support are some the aspects that are reviewed before class placement.

We look at the whole picture and make an informed decision on our end that best meets the needs of all students and because of the complexity of the situation and the dynamics of kids, sometimes requests cannot be accommodated. We strive for the best fit, which may not always be in a class with their best friend or a teacher an older sibling had.

With the time and energy put into planning for next year, and the great staff we have in every classroom, we know your child will have a great year, especially as we work together to maintain a positive environment for all.

