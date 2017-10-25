Turner Valley School – Ask the Principal: Is there a new classroom addition coming and when?

Yes, Turner Valley School is receiving a new addition also known as a portable classroom. The addition will be placed outside of the SW boot room doors. I know the first question is around our playground additions, and we will be adding the playground in a location that suits the portable classroom. Also, we have not made a formal decision on which class is being placed in it yet, but we will share that information the closer we get to completion. Also, there will be a construction area fenced off for a time until it is complete. We are hearing a timeline of completion prior to Christmas break. We are very excited to be able to have more space for our growing school. As we near completion and during construction we may have different procedures and routines but we will communicate those changes as the time comes as well.

