Turner Valley School "Ask the Principal": Students in Vests on the Playground - Gateway Gazette

Ask the Principal: ”Who are those awesome students on our playground wearing vests? What are they doing?”

At Turner Valley School we believe in the strength of community, that together we are better. To help build that sense of community, we have developed the Turner Valley School Ambassador Program. We asked Grade 6 students to apply to be an Ambassador to our school. The selection process was based on an application whereby students who were interested, identified their strengths and how they could help make our school an even better place to be. They were also required to get a reference from a staff member (other than Ms. Kafki, Ms. Mappin or Ms. Reid who are the staff Ambassador representatives).

At this point, our Ambassadors who are identified with a bright coloured vest, spend an assigned recess break out on our playground helping our younger students on the equipment, playing and organizing games, helping solve minor conflicts and just being a friendly face to hang out with. So please, talk to your children about the “older students in a vest” and make sure they know that our Ambassadors are there for them if they need anything from pushing them on a swing to just hanging out! When you see our Ambassadors, please thank them for volunteering their time to help our little ones!

We hope that the Ambassador Program is just the first step in developing a peer mentorship program at TVS. We will soon begin interviewing and working with the Grade 5s to prepare us for the 2018-2019 mentorship program where we will not only provide support on the playground but will evolve into academic support as well.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to ask!

Ms. Reid and Mr. Holladay