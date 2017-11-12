Turner Valley School Council Thanks Trustee Jeannine Tucker

Turner Valley School Council would like to welcome our School Board Trustee Jeannine Tucker to another 4 year term! Jeannine represents Macmillan Colony, C Ian McLaren, Oilfields High School, Longview and Turner Valley School. She attends all School Council meetings representing the voice of the Foothills School Division, bringing information that effects our schools individually and as a division. She advocates for the “West End” at 2 FSD

board meetings each month as well as attends a variety of meetings and workshops locally and provincially, always bringing back something of value to our meetings. In addition, the Trustees provide a quarterly newsletter, “Trustee’s Corner”, available on the FSD website, www.fsd38.ab.ca, that allows all parents an opportunity to see what they are doing for our schools. Check it out or come hear for yourself at our next School Council meeting November 15th at 6:30 in the Library Commons. Childcare is available but must be prearranged with Judy in the office.

~Tracie David SC and PTA Chairperson

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

