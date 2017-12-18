Turner Valley School: Gingerbread Houses!

All students at Turner Valley School will be building gingerbread houses in the gym on Friday, December 22nd from (9:00-10:30am). The cost of this activity is $3 per student, which helps cover the cost of the graham wafers and royal icing. This is payable in cash to your child’s teacher or online via Maplewood by December 15th. Some families have already paid this as a part of their school fees so you may want to check before sending the money.

Students are also asked to bring a small bag (sandwich sized “Ziploc”), of assorted small candies to decorate their individual houses. Please label your child’s bag of candy with their name. Leftover Halloween candies, mini marshmallows, “o” shaped cereal all work wonderfully for this project! We ask that you please refrain from sending any candies containing peanuts or tree nuts as we do have some severe allergies in our school. All parents are welcome to come and join us on this fun, festive, sticky and delicious morning!

Money and candy should be sent to the school by Friday, December 15th.

We are in need of a few parent volunteers to help make this morning possible. Please contact your classroom teacher if you can help.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

