Turner Valley School Kindergarten Open House

By Gateway Gazette

Jan 20

January 25, 2018 at 6:30 in our Learning Commons

Kindergarten is one of the most exciting times in a child’s life. Ensuring each child makes a successful transition from home to school is a goal for parents and teachers. Foothills School Division’s Kindergarten programs build on what your child has already learned at home and in your community. In Kindergarten, children explore and experiment with their environment and learn how to interact with others. The Kindergarten program, which is funded by Alberta Education, addresses seven learning areas:

  •  Early Literacy
  •  Early Numeracy
  •  Citizenship and Identity
  •  Environment and Community Awareness
  •  Personal and Social Responsibility
  •  Physical Skills and Well-being
  •  Creative Expression

The purpose of Kindergarten is to provide learning experiences that are developmentally appropriate in order to meet the diverse needs of children and to promote a positive attitude towards lifelong learning. Learn more by visiting our Early Learning section on our Foothills School Division website.

You may register your child by visiting your local elementary school (School Boundary Maps). A registration form must be filled out for each student even if siblings are attending the same school. You will be required to provide your child’s Birth Certificate (or proof of citizenship), Immunization Records, and Proof of Address.

Children who turn five years of age on or before December 31, 2018 will be eligible to enter kindergarten in September 2018.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Happy New Year from Turner Valley School

Turner Valley School Kindergarten Open House

James Lozinsky for all your legal needs

Working Well Workshops Coming to the Foothills

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post The Canadian Finals Rodeo Is Staying In Alberta Next Post Turner Valley School Kindergarten Open House
%d bloggers like this: