Turner Valley School Kindergarten Open House

January 25, 2018 at 6:30 in our Learning Commons

Kindergarten is one of the most exciting times in a child’s life. Ensuring each child makes a successful transition from home to school is a goal for parents and teachers. Foothills School Division’s Kindergarten programs build on what your child has already learned at home and in your community. In Kindergarten, children explore and experiment with their environment and learn how to interact with others. The Kindergarten program, which is funded by Alberta Education, addresses seven learning areas:

Early Literacy

Early Numeracy

Citizenship and Identity

Environment and Community Awareness

Personal and Social Responsibility

Physical Skills and Well-being

Creative Expression

The purpose of Kindergarten is to provide learning experiences that are developmentally appropriate in order to meet the diverse needs of children and to promote a positive attitude towards lifelong learning. Learn more by visiting our Early Learning section on our Foothills School Division website.

You may register your child by visiting your local elementary school (School Boundary Maps). A registration form must be filled out for each student even if siblings are attending the same school. You will be required to provide your child’s Birth Certificate (or proof of citizenship), Immunization Records, and Proof of Address.

Children who turn five years of age on or before December 31, 2018 will be eligible to enter kindergarten in September 2018.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

