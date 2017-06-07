Turner Valley School News: Getting Ready to Say Goodbye for the Summer

A community of lifelong learners prepared to succeed in the 21st Century through dynamic and engaging school experiences in a respectful and supportive environment.

Believe it or not, the end of another school year is clearly on the horizon. A glance at the upcoming events will confirm June is easily among the busiest months of any school’s year. In the space of the next 4 weeks courses wrap up, year-end exams are completed & marked, awards celebrated, field trips enjoyed/survived, and final reports written. Somewhere in the midst of all this, planning for the 2017-18 school year must also take place.

This year has been another tremendous year for Turner Valley School. Our staff is very proud of the effort that students have made in their growth. Our academic results remain very high. This is a testament to our amazingly talented staff as well as students who are very engaged in their learning.

This school year we were able to continue to engage our school community in our vision that reflects our mandate and focuses on elementary education in the 21st century. We set three major improvement goals and have successfully addressed them all. From my view we accomplished a great deal. It was our intention to sustain and enhance the high quality learning opportunities and important traditions that give our community its identity. I feel we have done that very well indeed. Our work continues ……

Staffing has yet to be finalized but I trust that we will have a great staff in place before the school year ends. Our commitment to school excellence in all of its variations remains our priority, and we look forward to working closely with parents to provide the best possible learning opportunities for all. As ever, please give us a call if you have any questions, suggestions or wish to discuss anything about our school. And if we don’t see you before the end of the year, many thanks for your solid support and have a great summer.

Yours in education, James Holladay and Deb Reid

