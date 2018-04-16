Turner Valley School News: Spring Theatre - Gateway Gazette

Welcome to April everyone.

Parent council this month will be on Wednesday, April 18th at 6:30pm in the Learning Commons, and all parents are

welcome to attend and participate. We are moving into our new classroom…it’s been a long time coming and we are super excited about it.

We are also very excited for our spring theatre production on April 26 and 27. ‘Aladdin’ will be the performance and our students and Mrs. Baxter, Mr. Merkl and Mrs. Muir are working so hard to make it another wonderful production. What an exciting opportunity for our kids to be a part of. So whether your child is performing or helping with props and tech, or not in spring theater, please come and enjoy the show and support our little ones in their fine art pursuits. It will be amazing.

Have a great April everyone.

James Holladay and Debbie Reid