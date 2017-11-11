Turner Valley School News: Welcome to November!

The students and staff at Turner Valley School continue to work hard to achieve outstanding results. It is great to see the learning taking all different shapes and forms, especially as teachers work with students on their individual needs. Also, a big thank you to those involved in helping make our playground additions a reality. We had so much support and volunteering it was truly amazing. And a big thank you to Becky Mowatt our former school council chair for taking the lead on the project. If you see her in the community please take the time to share a thank you.

With the weather getting ready to change (as seen with the white stuff outside right now) please remind your little ones to dress appropriately. We do not keep students inside during recess until it is minus 20. They must be dressed properly. Also, please place their name on clothing as our lost and found is growing rapidly.

Last week saw the start of our fall student led conferences. These conferences bring the student into the assessment conversation so they understand what, why and how they are doing. It also gives them a voice in their learning and an opportunity to share their learning with you. Parents and teachers provide support that is vital to the success of all learners in our school community.

Our Fall Fling was a great success, thanks for those who were able to come and support it. Also, our Remembrance Day assembly was held on

November 9th, where we honored the sacrifices made by so many for the privileges we value today and the freedom we have been given.

Don’t forget the School Council meeting on November 15th @ 6:30 as a way to become involved in our school community.

Have a great November everyone.

James Holladay and Debbie Reid

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

