Turner Valley School: Playground Updates are Underway

Can you believe the first month of school is over? It has been an amazing month here at Turner Valley School. Everyone is settling into the routines of school and students have been hard at work in their classes.

As we look back at September we are deeply thankful for the support our parents and families provide to our school community. Our yearly pancake breakfast, the turnout at ‘meet the teacher’ night, helping with set up for theTerry Fox run (being willing at least :), and the set up for the lunch program are just a few of the ways that you have made this such an exciting place for our students to go to school.

The Grade 6’s have now started with patrols, both before and after school. We know this is very helpful, especially for the little ones, and appreciate parent support of this by being a role model and using the crosswalk when the patrols are on duty.

We are looking forward to continuing the ‘wall of fame’ with bricks given to students who show character, commitment, creativity and competence.

School council has held their first meeting. All parents are welcome to attend these meetings, and we encourage as many parents as possible to get involved with school council. We are also excited to announce that work for the updates to our playground are happening Oct 18 to Oct 24. And that we finally have received word that our portable classroom addition is starting work in the next few weeks as well.

~ James Holladay & Debbie Reid

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

