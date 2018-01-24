February 4, 2015, was the first annual Global School Play Day for students in schools around the world. This is a day of unstructured play. In year one, over 65,000 students participated! 283,000 kids celebrated Global School Play Day. In his TEDx lecture, Peter Gray clearly argues the case that today’s kids do not grow up playing and this has negatively impacted them in many ways. It’s time we return the gift of play to this generation.
PLAY! NO SCREENS – NO STRUCTURE – ALL DAY LONG – February 7, just PLAY!
You will be amazed at what your kids come up with!
Turner Valley School: Raising Awareness About the Necessity of Unstructured Play
