Turner Valley School: Terry Fox School Run

Join us for the TERRY FOX RUN on Friday, September 29th at 1:30 p.m. We will be running along the Friendship Trail. Students are invited to bring a “Twoonie for Terry” to support cancer research. For every donation you bring in, you will receive an entry form for the Terry Fox tshirt draw to be held Sept. 29th.

If you are interested in volunteering to help on the day of the run, please contact Mrs. Dow or Mrs. ten Broek to sign up. The more volunteers we have, the safer the crosswalks will be.

Hope to see all of you on the Friendship Trail!! Everyone is welcome to join in the fun!

