Turner Valley School Thanks AG Foods for Free Library Memberships - Gateway Gazette

We can’t thank Mark Muller of AG Foods enough – His generous support of reading and literacy opens our local library doors to students and their families at Turner Valley and C. Ian McLaren School by sponsoring this opportunity. (If your child didn’t come home with a voucher to redeem at the library please contact the school)

I know you have fun stuff to do this summer; why not bring along a book?

Sign up TODAY to discover great reads and more at the Sheep River Library: Summer brain food for all at http://www.sheepriverlibrary.ca/

Summer reading is FUN thanks to Mark and Rachelle Muller of AG Foods.