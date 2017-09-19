Turner Valley School: Welcome Back!

We are very excited to be back in the full swing of things. We want to welcome everyone back and also extend a big welcome to all of the students and families who are new to our school. I have been so impressed by the enthusiasm and energy flowing through the hallways and our classrooms since our return. I would like to thank all of our staff for making the first day back a positive, energizing experience for kids.

A big thank you to the parent volunteers for organizing and running the school’s annual ‘Pancake Breakfast’. We had a great turn out; we truly appreciate the many parents who spend their time making our school an amazing place for everyone. The Lions’ Club also did a fantastic job with cooking, so if you see anyone from the Lion’s Club please tell them how great it was to have them at our school. If anyone is interested in being a part of parent council, the first meeting of the year is Wed. Sept. 20th at 6:30 in the Learning Commons; all are welcome.

I know parking can be a challenge at times when dropping off or picking up, but please remember that the cross walk area is not an appropriate place to park in these busy times. Patrols helps our younger kids be a little safer when crossing the road, and helps our Grade 6’s to learn responsibility and be leaders in the school. However, they are not being trained until Sept 21st, so please be respectful and understanding until then and as they learn their new role. We look forward to another great year.

~ James Holladay and Debbie Reid

