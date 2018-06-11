Turner Valley School: Wrapping Up Another School Year - Gateway Gazette

A community of lifelong learners prepared to

succeed in the 21st

Century through dynamic

and engaging school experiences in a respectful

and supportive environment.

Believe it or not, the end of another eventful school year is coming to a close. June is a busy time of the year, where in the space of the next 4 weeks, courses will wrap up, year-end exams are completed & marked, awards celebrated, field trips enjoyed/survived, and final reports written. Somewhere in the midst of all this, planning for the 2018-2019 school year must also take place.

Once again this year has been an excellent year for Turner Valley School. Turner Valley School continues to grow and we saw the addition of a new classroom this year and we will be expecting another this fall! We have made some impressive gains in reading competence through our Tigers Reading Improvement Program (TRIP) and in math through our Math Response to Intervention (MaRTI). Our staff is very proud of the effort that students have made in this area.

This school year we were able to continue to engage our school community in our vision that reflects our mandate and focuses on elementary education in the 21st century. From our view we accomplished a great deal. It was our intention to sustain and enhance the high quality learning opportunities and important traditions that give our community its identity. We feel we have done that very well indeed.

Our commitment to school excellence in all of its variations remains sharply focused, and we look forward to working closely with parents to provide the best possible learning opportunities for all. As ever, please give us a call if you have any questions, suggestions or wish to discuss anything about our school. And if we don’t see you before the end of the year, many thanks for your solid support and have a great summer.

Yours in education,

James Holladay and Debbie Reid

Alford Lake Outdoor Ed Camp Highlights