Turner Valley Spray Park Delayed Opening - Gateway Gazette

Town staff are working to repair the spray park. One of the two water filters was damaged and after attempting to repair it, staff determined it needed to be replaced.

The replacement filter was ordered. Following installation, proper water chemistry must be re-established which takes approximately four days after the filter has been replaced. Alberta Health Services will then inspect the facility and provide authorization to open.

We understand residents feel frustrated by the delays. Please know we are doing all we can to get the park up and running as quickly as possible.