Families from across the Foothills are invited to Turner Valley’s annual Family New Year’s Eve Party to celebrate the accomplishments of 2017 and welcome 2018 with a fun evening of free activities!

Festivities start at 5:00 pm on Sunday, December 31 and are expected to draw more about 400 visitors. Featured activities include an outdoor family dance, horse-drawn wagon rides, face painting, complimentary snacks and hot chocolate, bonfires and children’s entertainment. The Scouts will be serving up hot dogs and hot chocolate.

Mild weather has delayed ice-making in the outdoor rink and we cannot guarantee it will be ready for skaters. Instead, participants are encouraged to dress warmly and wear their winter dancing boots to enjoy great music and lights in the pool parking lot.

Fireworks conclude the evening at 8:00pm so the whole family can enjoy the show and welcome the new year!

The event takes place in the heart of Turner Valley, the Flare n’ Derrick Community Hall, located at 131 Main Street behind the Sheep River Library next to Millennium Park.

DATE: Sunday, December 31

TIME: 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

LOCATION: Main Street, Turner Valley

Flare ‘n Derrick Community Hall, swimming pool parking lot,

and Millennium Park

The 2017 Family New Year’s Eve Party is presented by the Town of Turner Valley with new sponsorship from Muniware Information Systems and PME Construction, Tim Hortons and returning support from invaluable sponsors:, Magnat Developments Inc., Foothills Lions Club, Western Financial Group, Crescent Point Energy, Canadian Linen and Uniform Service, and Sunbelt Rentals.

All members of the public and media are invited to attend. We hope to see you there!

