TV Crews Filming in High River Nov. 9 & 10

HIGH RIVER, AB: Television film crews will return to High River to film an episode of a popular series on Nov. 9 and 10.

Starting on Wednesday, Nov. 8, crews will park in the lot behind the Museum of the Highwood and in the gravel lot off of the alley between 4 and 3 Avenues.

Exterior scenes will be filmed in the morning on Nov. 9 and 10, beginning at 8 a.m. on 3 Avenue S.W. Traffic, pedestrian and parking control will be conducted by crew members during exterior scenes until approx. 1 p.m.

Exterior scenes will also include two hours of filming on 4 Avenue S.W. in front of White Bull Clothing Co. in the morning on Friday, Nov. 10. Intermittent traffic control will be conducted by film crew members.

Crews will move to an indoor set for the afternoon each day and wrap at 10 p.m. on Friday, November 10. All crew and equipment will then pack up and exit town.

