Twenty-Nine Homeless / In-Crisis Veterans Identified During the 3rd Annual VETS Canada Coast to Coast Tour of Duty - Gateway Gazette

9 JUNE 2018, ACROSS CANADA – Veterans Emergency Transition Services Canada’s (VETS Canada’s) third annual Coast to Coast Tour of Duty [a national Walk to encourage countrywide awareness regarding Veteran homelessness / homelessness prevention, and to locate Veterans in crisis from coast to coast] took place in twenty-one cities across Canada on Saturday, 9 June 2018, leading to the identification of twenty-nine homeless / in-crisis Veterans. Twenty-one individuals were identified during the day’s endeavours, with eight referrals received since Saturday as a result of the event. These numbers are expected to continuously increase during the days ahead.

“Hitting the street, boots on the ground, is how many Veterans in crisis find out about our emergency services,” says Jim Lowther, VETS Canada Co-Founder, CEO & President. “We talk with everyone we come across on the street, and word spreads throughout the homeless community that we are available to help.” Jim adds, “In an ideal world, all struggling Veterans would know about / know how to access resources for support; but we know this isn’t the reality. This is why the Tour of Duty [and our ongoing boots on the ground Walks] are so very important –they allow us to connect with Veterans who might not otherwise access our services to get the help they both need and deserve.”

VETS Canada was pleased to have the Minister of Veterans Affairs Canada, Seamus O’Regan and the Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs Canada, General (Ret’d) Walt Natynczyk, participate in this year’s Tour of Duty Walks in St. John’s and Kingston, respectively, to show their support for VETS Canada’s cause.

About VETS Canada: