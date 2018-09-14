Twilight Dinner and Fashion Show will require closure of 4 Avenue S.W. - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Twilight Long Table dinner and Fashion Show will be held on Saturday, September 15 and Sunday, September 16 on 4 Avenue S.W.

The community event and fundraiser will require a full road closure of 4 Avenue S.W from Macleod Trail to 1 Street S.W. from 7 a.m. on Friday, September 14 until 5 p.m. on Monday, September 17. The closure is needed to accommodate the set-up, staging and tear down of this event.

The organizer’s event permit will allow a temporary relaxation of the Town’s noise bylaw to accommodate the event continuing into the late evening and early morning.

The event includes a tented long table dinner and dance with a fashion and art show the following day. This year’s proceeds from the event will go to Heaven Can Wait Animal Rescue Foundation.