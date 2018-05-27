Two Audience Favourites Star in 25th Anniversary of the Canadian Badlands Passion Play - Gateway Gazette

Aaron Krogman returns as Jesus while Tim Hildebrand takes on the newly expanded role of Peter

Photo Credits: Ron Nickel

Drumheller, Alberta – For nine days in July, The Canadian Badlands Passion Play celebrates its 25th anniversary of live outdoor theatre portraying the life of Jesus Christ amidst the stunning natural geography of the Canadian Badlands.

To mark this special occasion, the Badlands Passion Play is bringing back two fan favourites – Red Deer actor Aaron Krogman whose last Passion Play role was that of Jesus in the summer of 2015. Also returning to the stage after a long absence is Saskatoon/Los Angeles actor Tim Hildebrand who played the role of Matthew until 2010. In the newly revised 25th anniversary edition of the Passion Play, Hildebrand’s role as Peter will be significantly expanded.

“Since 1994 there have been 14 actors who have been challenged with the role of Jesus,” explains Vance Neudorf, Executive Director of the Badlands Passion Play. “Aaron was our understudy from 2011-12 and after taking over the role in 2013 he quickly became an audience favorite until his last performance in 2015.”

For seasoned actor, singer and musician Krogman, playing the role of Jesus is the pinnacle of his acting career. “The role of Jesus is so iconic, that the challenge is to bring his character to life on the stage that has relevance and vibrancy for the audience,” says Krogman.

For Tim Hildebrand, this summer will be a homecoming of sorts. “It’s been a while – I’m so excited to return for the 25th anniversary of a story with such unparalleled meaning, and perform with Aaron and many of my long-time theatre colleagues. I’m also looking forward to the challenge of finding the human being in a character as familiar as Peter.”

There are nine performances of the critically-acclaimed production slated between July 6-22. Friday and Saturday performances start at 6:00 PM and the Sunday shows begin at 4:00 PM.

“We moved our performances to later in the day so that the shade from the hills can cover the audience as the play progresses,” explains Neudorf. “We want everyone to be able to enjoy this incredible intimate, outdoor experience.”

A lot has changed since the Passion Play’s humble beginnings. “Over the years, large buildings have been added and the amphitheatre has grown to where we now seat more than 2,500 people. Since 2005, annual attendance has grown from 6,700 to more than 12,000 in 2017.”

Neudorf predicts this year’s attendance will hit 15,000 as reflected by ticket sales for opening night which have already SOLD OUT!

For more details, including ticket information, check out www.canadianpassionplay.com or call 1-888-823-2001

About The Canadian Badlands Passion Play

Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2018, the Canadian Badlands Passion Play has gained provincial, national and international reputation as one of North America’s top ‘must see’ cultural and tourism events. Located near Drumheller, Alberta (approximately 90-minutes northeast of Calgary) this annual attraction uses live music, animals, and a cast of more than 150 volunteers to share with its audience an epic story of Faith, Hope, and Love. Nestled within a 30-acre canyon bowl, the Badlands Amphitheatre is Canada’s largest outdoor theatre stage, and dramatically mirrors the geographical surroundings of ancient Israel. For more information, visit CanadianPassionPlay.com or call 1-403-823-2001. Twitter: @CBPassionPlay

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BadlandsPassionPlay/