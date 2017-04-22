Two Found Horses ~ Urgent Request from the RCMP Turner Valley Detachment

Subject: Urgent Request from the RCMP Turner Valley Detachment

FOUND HORSES

On the evening of April 20th, 2 horses found themselves in the driveway at

256 Street W, Priddis (Iron Hill Equestrian Centre).

1 (older looking) skinny, Bay gelding and

1 Chestnut gelding

They are being cared for at that facility but no owner has been located.

Please contact Turner Valley RCMP at 403-933-7227 until 5:00 pm or 403-933-4262 after hours.

Or The Iron Hill Equestrian Centre 403-861-2612.

