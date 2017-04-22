Two Found Horses ~ Urgent Request from the RCMP Turner Valley Detachment

By Gateway Gazette

Apr 22

Subject: Urgent Request from the RCMP Turner Valley Detachment

FOUND HORSES

On the evening of  April 20th, 2 horses found themselves in the driveway at

256 Street W, Priddis  (Iron Hill Equestrian Centre).

 

1 (older looking) skinny, Bay gelding and

1 Chestnut gelding

 

They are being cared for at that facility but no owner has been located.

 

Please contact Turner Valley RCMP at 403-933-7227 until 5:00 pm or 403-933-4262 after hours.

Or The Iron Hill Equestrian Centre 403-861-2612.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Planet Waves Horoscopes: July 24 – 31, 2017

Rowan House 5-Year Anniversary Celebration in the Park Today

AHS Weekly Wellness: Summertime Walk for Wellness

Need to Excavate? Call Paradise Developments

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post From My Bookshelf: Sara Baume Next Post Capturing Carbon to Make Commercial Products
%d bloggers like this: