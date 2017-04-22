Two Found Horses ~ Urgent Request from the RCMP Turner Valley Detachment

Leave a Comment:
Subject: Urgent Request from the RCMP Turner Valley Detachment
FOUND HORSES
On the evening of April 20th, 2 horses found themselves in the driveway at
256 Street W, Priddis (Iron Hill Equestrian Centre).
1 (older looking) skinny, Bay gelding and
1 Chestnut gelding
They are being cared for at that facility but no owner has been located.
Please contact Turner Valley RCMP at 403-933-7227 until 5:00 pm or 403-933-4262 after hours.
Or The Iron Hill Equestrian Centre 403-861-2612.