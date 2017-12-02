Two New Edmonton Schools Announced

The Alberta government is investing in students by building an elementary school in south Edmonton and starting design work on a new high school completion centre.

The new Edmonton Catholic Schools K-6 elementary will be built in the rapidly growing neighbourhood of Orchards at Ellerslie. By creating 600 new student spaces, the school will help address significant enrolment pressures in south Edmonton.

“Our government is working to make life better for Albertans by building badly needed schools for our growing number of students. Our kids deserve to go to great schools in their own neighbourhoods. We know that funding education is one of the most important investments we can make for our province’s future and that is why we will continue to build new schools.” ~David Eggen, Minister of Education

The new high school completion centre will be built in Lewis Farms and focus on students who are in their fourth and fifth year of high school. Students attend completion centres to upgrade their marks and gain credits to graduate. The new high school will create 350 student spaces in west Edmonton.

Approval to move forward on the design for the new high school was given to ensure it aligns with the planning for the City of Edmonton’s Lewis Farms recreation centre and park, which is being built at the same location.

“While design funding for the Lewis Farms high school completion centre is an important first step to ensure it aligns with plans for the entire City of Edmonton recreation complex, we look forward to an upcoming construction funding announcement for the centre. We are also grateful for the K-6 construction funding for a school in the Orchards as it will help us meet growing student demand. Projections indicate that by 2020, a total of 400 Catholic K-6 students will be living in that area.” ~Terry Harris, board chair, Edmonton Catholic Schools

“Attending a high school completion centre changed my life. I learned to speak fluent English, graduated high school, and I am now enrolled in an apprenticeship program. The support I received from staff – and my fellow students – was incredibly helpful. I am happy to hear that more students will benefit when a new high school completion centre is built in west Edmonton.” ~Jose Bonilla, former student of Cardinal Collins High School Academic Centre

