Last night saw yet another accident at the intersection of Big Rock Trail (16th St West) and Highway #7.

Two vehicles were involved and Okotoks RCMP, Fire Department and EMS attended the scene.

Fortunately, injuries were reported as minor.

Please, everyone, pay extra attention at this intersection and watch for the blind spots – anticipate what other drivers’ might do and drive defensively.

