Two Years of NDP Government has Caused Significant Damage to Alberta: Wildrose

EDMONTON, AB: On the eve of the two year anniversary of the NDP’s electoral victory, it is clear that their tenure has been disastrous for Alberta families and businesses, the Wildrose Official Opposition said.

A weak economy was further hurt by a risky and ideological NDP agenda, and a refusal to consult has seen the introduction of legislation and policies that weren’t campaigned on, and were never asked for by Albertans.

Some of the most disastrous NDP legislation and policies include:

The introduction of a carbon tax that raises the price of everything for Alberta families;

The forcing through of Bill 6 without consultation that resulted in farmers having to rally to demand respect;

A complete lack of understanding of electricity policy, resulting in PPAs being returned to the balancing pool and costing Albertans billions; and,

Plunging Alberta into record debt and deficit, resulting in credit downgrades and increased borrowing costs that will hurt future generations.

“This NDP government has been nothing but trouble for hardworking Albertans at a time when we can least afford it,” Wildrose Leader Brian Jean said. “When the NDP should have followed a mantra of do no further harm, they instead chose to meddle and force their ideology on our province. It’s clear they have to go.”

One of the clear legacies of the NDP government’s first two years in office is their $3 billion carbon tax. Nearly two-thirds of Albertans remain opposed to the NDP government’s carbon tax and over half say it is having a major impact on their lives, clearly showing that the policy that wasn’t campaigned on needs to be repealed.

“We have seen the worst two years of economic downturn since the National Energy Program under the NDP government’s watch, but they refuse to face the facts,” Wildrose House Leader Nathan Cooper said. “Wildrose will continue to fight the NDP government on their risky and ideological agenda, and be the voice of everyday Albertans who are already sick and tired of this government.”

