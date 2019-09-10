U.K. and Alberta partner on Advanced Tech - Gateway Gazette

Alberta is strengthening its ties with the United Kingdom in a new agreement to better promote economic prosperity in advanced technologies.

High Commissioner Susan le Jeune d’Allegeershecque and Minister Fir sign an agreement to work together on advancing science, technology, and innovation.

As a part of the province’s focus on the economy and investment attraction, Alberta has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the United Kingdom to explore opportunities that stimulate innovation and commercialization in new and emerging technologies.

The agreement focuses on science, technology and innovation in these key sectors: artificial intelligence, health and life sciences, agri-tech and agri-food technologies, clean growth and smart cities.

“Alberta is open for business, and this agreement promotes science and innovation which will drive economic growth, attract investment and create jobs, which benefits all Albertans. We recognize the strong two-way flow of foreign direct investment between the U.K. and Alberta, and we are hearing from organizations around the globe that are looking at us as a prime location for investment, relocation and expansion.”Tanya Fir, Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism

“As the most innovative G7 economy, the U.K. recognizes the value of innovation to economic growth and prosperity and the crucial importance of international collaboration. Through this MOU, the U.K. and Alberta will promote collaboration among innovation leaders in the new technologies of the future securing competitiveness, growth and job creation.”Susan le Jeune d’Allegeershecque, British High Commissioner to Canada

The agreement also includes participation on a joint innovation forum that will meet biannually to share updates and priorities with a view to converting advanced research into commercial applications leading to economic growth and job creation.

Background