U of A Students Benefit from Updated Facilities - Gateway Gazette

Modernized facilities and infrastructure for research and innovation at the U of A will provide students with better opportunities for learning that lead to good jobs.

An $82.8-million investment made three years ago by the Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada in 10 projects at the University of Alberta has improved the quality of facilities and infrastructure for research and innovation.

Now that the projects are complete, students will have better access to commercialized spaces needed to turn ideas into innovations and revitalize startup ventures. These projects are already improving the environmental sustainability of the university, and will spur greater economic growth and diversification for the province.

“Investments in post-secondary infrastructure are more than just bricks and mortar; they are an investment in Alberta’s future. Providing funding in these infrastructure projects at the University of Alberta gives learners better access to the world-class learning and research opportunities they need to be successful.” ~Marlin Schmidt, Minister of Advance Education

“This historic investment by our government is a down payment on our vision to position Canada as a global centre for innovation. This means making Canada a world leader in turning ideas into solutions, science into technologies, skills into good middle-class jobs and startup companies into global successes.” ~Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

“These critical investments from the provincial and federal governments advance science and discovery at the University of Alberta, in our city and province, and across Canada. These investments enable remarkable students and researchers at different stages of their careers to take innovative risks and tackle pressing challenges to build a better future for everyone.” ~David H. Turpin, president and vice-chancellor, University of Alberta

The funding, which included $26.5 million from the Government of Alberta and $56.3 million from the Government of Canada, supported capital projects and renewal at the university to help maintain and improve current campus infrastructure, benefiting students and ensuring the province plays a key role in diversifying the economy and creating a more sustainable future.

The Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund was established in 2016, and is a time-limited program that provided up to $2 billion to accelerate infrastructure projects at universities and colleges across Canada.

U of A projects completed with the funding

Electrical and Computer Engineering Research Facility enhancement.

Chemistry Lab modernization and renewal.

Chemical Materials Engineering Building redevelopment.

Biological Sciences and Earth and Atmospheric Sciences expansion and enhancement.

Innovation and Incubator Space development.

Research Network Infrastructure upgrade.

Augustana Science Lab renewal.

Campus Saint-Jean Lab renewal.

Clinical Sciences – Mechanical System renewal.

Medical Sciences Building infrastructure upgrade.