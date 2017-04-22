U.S. Trip to Promote Electricity-sector Investment

Minister McCuaig-Boyd will attend the Future of Energy Summit, where she will build relationships with renewable energy companies, capacity market operators and investors interested in participating in Alberta’s electricity market.
“Alberta’s electricity market transition is about powering our future and there’s tremendous interest in what we’re doing. This summit is an incredible opportunity to showcase the changes we’re making and promote emerging investment opportunities here in Alberta to help grow our economy and create jobs for Albertans.”
Minister McCuaig-Boyd will also present at the summit on several of Alberta’s energy initiatives, including:
The presentation will be followed by an hour-long panel discussion focused on investment opportunities in Alberta’s power market.
The Future of Energy Summit, hosted by Bloomberg New Energy Finance, is one of the largest annual events in the world focused on renewable energy investment and attracts renewable energy leaders and investors across the energy sector.
The estimated mission cost for the minister, one political staff and one public servant is $12,300.
|Date
|Event
|Sunday, April 23
|
|Monday, April 24
|
|Tuesday, April 25
|
|Wednesday, April 26
|
* Subject to change