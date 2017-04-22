U.S. Trip to Promote Electricity-sector Investment

Energy Minister Margaret McCuaig-Boyd will showcase Alberta’s electricity market reforms and promote renewable energy investment opportunities in New York City April 23 to 26.

Minister McCuaig-Boyd will attend the Future of Energy Summit, where she will build relationships with renewable energy companies, capacity market operators and investors interested in participating in Alberta’s electricity market.

“Alberta’s electricity market transition is about powering our future and there’s tremendous interest in what we’re doing. This summit is an incredible opportunity to showcase the changes we’re making and promote emerging investment opportunities here in Alberta to help grow our economy and create jobs for Albertans.” Margaret McCuaig-Boyd, Minister of Energy

Minister McCuaig-Boyd will also present at the summit on several of Alberta’s energy initiatives, including:

The presentation will be followed by an hour-long panel discussion focused on investment opportunities in Alberta’s power market.

The Future of Energy Summit, hosted by Bloomberg New Energy Finance, is one of the largest annual events in the world focused on renewable energy investment and attracts renewable energy leaders and investors across the energy sector.

The estimated mission cost for the minister, one political staff and one public servant is $12,300.

Itinerary for Minister McCuaig-Boyd*

Date Event Sunday, April 23 Depart Edmonton

Attend Canadian reception Monday, April 24 Attend sessions on clean energy, electricity transition and investment

Meetings with American and Canadian energy stakeholders

Round-table dinner with Jim Carr, Minister of Natural Resources Canada Tuesday, April 25 Present Alberta’s electricity system reforms as part of hour-long Alberta session

Energy stakeholder meetings Wednesday, April 26 Travel to Edmonton

* Subject to change