UCP Caucus Commends Agricultural Societies for Effective Campaign to Receive Funding

EDMONTON, AB: United Conservative Party Agriculture Critics Dave Schneider and Wayne Drysdale released the following statement in response to news the NDP government had stopped dragging their feet after months of uncertainty for Alberta’s Agricultural Societies:

“We thank the government for doing the right thing. It’s a relief to hear that the advocacy efforts of Agricultural Societies and the United Conservative Party caucus have been successful.

“We will continue to be hard at work defending the interests of everyday Albertans who rely on Agricultural Societies to add vibrancy and events to their communities.

“Our commitment is to continue to keep up the pressure to ensure that funding will continue into the 2018 calendar year.”

