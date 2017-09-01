UCP Caucus Leaves First Retreat More United Than Ever

EDMONTON, AB: United Conservative Party Interim Leader Nathan Cooper today issued the following statement on the completion of the UCP caucus’ first full caucus retreat:

“I was honoured to welcome my UCP caucus colleagues to the constituency of Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills for our first caucus retreat as a united party.

“Over the past two days, our caucus rolled up their sleeves and got to work. The result was productive discussions and a caucus that is more united than ever and ready to hold this NDP government accountable for the impact its ideological policies are having on hard-working Alberta families, the unintended consequences of which continue to make their lives worse, not better.”

