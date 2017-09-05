UCP Caucus Recognizes Labour Day

EDMONTON, AB: United Conservative Party Caucus Interim Leader Nathan Cooper has issued the following statement to mark Labour Day in Alberta: United Conservative Party Caucus Interim Leader Nathan Cooper has issued the following statement to mark Labour Day in Alberta:

“Alberta workers are the backbone of our province. The fruits of their labour make it possible for us to educate our children, treat the sick, build our economy and maintain the excellent quality of life that our province is known for.

“On behalf of all my colleagues in the UCP Caucus, I want to wish all Albertans a happy Labour Day and to express our deep appreciation for the contributions of workers in all corners of the province, across all industry sectors, for making Alberta what it is today.”

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

