UCP Caucus Recognizes Labour Day

By Gateway Gazette

Sep 05
EDMONTON, AB: United Conservative Party Caucus Interim Leader Nathan Cooper has issued the following statement to mark Labour Day in Alberta:

“Alberta workers are the backbone of our province. The fruits of their labour make it possible for us to educate our children, treat the sick, build our economy and maintain the excellent quality of life that our province is known for.

“On behalf of all my colleagues in the UCP Caucus, I want to wish all Albertans a happy Labour Day and to express our deep appreciation for the contributions of workers in all corners of the province, across all industry sectors, for making Alberta what it is today.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Labour Day: Statement from Minister Christina Gray

Recognize Child Care and Development Professionals

Tour of Alberta: Dutchman Wouter Wippert Wins Third Stage in a Row for Cannondale-Drapac as Evan Huffman Wins Overall Race

6 Airport Safety Measures and Why We Have Them

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Labour Day: Statement from Minister Christina Gray Next Post UCP Caucus Recognizes Labour Day
%d bloggers like this: