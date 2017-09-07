UCP Caucus Recognizes Ukrainian-Canadian Heritage Day

By Gateway Gazette

Sep 07

EDMONTON, AB (September 7, 2017): United Conservative Party Interim Leader Nathan Cooper and United Conservative Party Culture and Tourism Critic Ron Orr today released the following statement recognizing Ukrainian-Canadian Heritage Day:

“Today we honour the rich history of Ukrainians in Alberta and thank them for their great contributions to our province.

“We solemnly remember the atrocities committed against Ukrainians at the hands of Joseph Stalin and remember those who we lost and those who suffered greatly in the Holodomor.

“Ukrainians have contributed immensely to the cultural fabric of our great province through their dance, fine art, literature, architecture and cuisine.

“On behalf of the entire United Conservative Party Caucus, Dyakuyu to the Ukrainian-Canadians who have contributed so much to Alberta’s past, present and future.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Hundreds Gear up to Walk 100 km in Three Days – Kidney March Kicks off Friday, September 8, 2017

Committee Invites Albertans to Public Meetings on Bill 203, Alberta Standard Time Act

Businesses Share Ideas on Consumer Protection

Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Caring for Aging Parents

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Businesses Share Ideas on Consumer Protection Next Post Letter to the Editor: Who Can We Trust With Public Money?
%d bloggers like this: