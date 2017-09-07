UCP Caucus Recognizes Ukrainian-Canadian Heritage Day

EDMONTON, AB (September 7, 2017): United Conservative Party Interim Leader Nathan Cooper and United Conservative Party Culture and Tourism Critic Ron Orr today released the following statement recognizing Ukrainian-Canadian Heritage Day:

“Today we honour the rich history of Ukrainians in Alberta and thank them for their great contributions to our province.

“We solemnly remember the atrocities committed against Ukrainians at the hands of Joseph Stalin and remember those who we lost and those who suffered greatly in the Holodomor.

“Ukrainians have contributed immensely to the cultural fabric of our great province through their dance, fine art, literature, architecture and cuisine.

“On behalf of the entire United Conservative Party Caucus, Dyakuyu to the Ukrainian-Canadians who have contributed so much to Alberta’s past, present and future.”

