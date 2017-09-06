UCP Hard at Work for Albertans at Public Accounts Committee

#1 Venue for Accountability Convenes for Two Days of Meetings in Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB: As the Legislative Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee convenes for two days of meetings, United Conservative Party (UCP) members of the committee are going to be hard at work holding the NDP government to account for its mismanagement and waste of Alberta’s public finances.

“The Public Accounts Committee is the number one venue of accountability outside of the Legislature itself,” said Richard Gotfried, UCP MLA for Calgary – Fish Creek. “My UCP colleagues and I will be hard at work for Albertans doing a deep dive to expose the NDP’s gross mismanagement of Alberta’s finances, including the mess they are making out of our energy system.”

Over the next two days, the Public Accounts Committee will be:

Studying Alberta’s overall financial statements for the last year;

Examining the “Better Health for Albertans” report in order to keep health spending under control while ensuring better health outcomes, and;

Questioning the looming financial nightmare for Alberta’s municipalities from the NDP government’s policies on energy, Power Purchase Arrangements, and their interference in the Balancing Pool.

The United Conservative Party’s two Energy critics, Drew Barnes and Rick Fraser, will take the lead when Energy department officials appear before the committee, particularly relating to the PPA boondoggle.

“We need real answers on issues like why the government has refused to accept responsibility in their complete mishandling of the electricity file that is costing Albertans billions of dollars,” said Barnes. “The NDP’s policy on PPAs is going to blow a massive hole in Balancing Pool finances over the next few years, with no way to pay for it except for raising power prices. That’s simply going to make life more expensive for Albertans, and we all deserve better.”

“We’re going to be asking tough questions of the government and deputy ministers over the next two days,” concluded Prasad Panda, UCP MLA for Calgary-Foothills. “True accountability means getting real answers not just for us, but for Albertans who depend on us to expose the NDP’s wasteful agenda. The good news is that UCP MLAs are here working hard for all Albertans to help bring these issues to light.”

The UCP members of the Public Accounts Committee are MLAs Scott Cyr, Drew Barnes, Rick Fraser, Richard Gotfried, and Prasad Panda. The committee will be meeting today and tomorrow in the Edmonton Federal Building from 9 am to 4 pm, and available by livestream here.

BACKGROUND

Schedule:

Wednesday, September 6

1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Ministry of Treasury Board and Finance

Thursday, September 7

9 a.m. to noon: Discussions on the report by the Office of the Auditor General – Better Health Care for Albertans

1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Ministry of Energy

Those not able to attend in person can access the audio and videostream at Assembly Online assemblyonline.assembly.ab.ca/ Harmony/. For further details on the committee, including meeting agendas, please visit assembly.ab.ca/committees.

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts comprises 15 Members of the Legislative Assembly and reviews the reports of the Auditor General of Alberta and the public accounts of the province.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

