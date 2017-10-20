UCP Interim Leader Marks Small Business Week, urges provincial and federal governments to do no further

EDMONTON, AB: United Conservative Party Interim Leader Nathan Cooper today released the following statement to mark Small Business Week, which runs from October 15 to 21, 2017:

“Small Business Week is an opportunity to recognize the small and medium sized businesses that are the backbone of Alberta’s economy.

“Entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in Alberta, despite the cumulative impact of damaging policies from the provincial NDP and federal Liberals.

“When the United Conservative caucus talks to small business owners, we hear the same message again and again – please stop the government from doing further harm.

“Instead we have a federal government attacking small business owners with tax changes, and a provincial government rapidly changing business conditions through their policy at a time when business owners can least afford it.

“The fact is, they are out of touch with the needs of everyday Albertans who put countless hours into their small businesses. The United Conservative caucus is hard at work putting forward ideas that will help, not hurt, small businesses like reducing red tape, and holding the NDP government accountable for their poor track record.”

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

