UCP Leader Jason Kenney Meets with Manitoba and Saskatchewan Premiers - Gateway Gazette

Manitoba Premier and Alberta United Conservative Leader meet to discuss carbon tax, C-69

WINNIPEG, MB: Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister today met with Alberta’s United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney to discuss areas of mutual interest between the two provinces, including a shared commitment to opposing Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax, the ‘No More Pipelines law’ Bill C-69, and internal trade barriers.

“When one member of the Canadian family is suffering, all of Canada is suffering,” said Premier Pallister. “The impact of C-69 will be to create an imbalance in the approval of resource development and its transport, which will make the existing bad situation even worse.”

Premier Pallister and Mr. Kenney are part of a growing group of provincial leaders opposed to the federal carbon tax, which includes the governments of Ontario, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick.

“Alberta is fortunate to have an ally like Manitoba in the fight against the threatened federal carbon tax,” said Kenney. “Premier Pallister is also part of a growing group of leaders standing up to the Trudeau government’s ‘No More Pipelines law’, Bill C-69, which the energy industry indicates would prevent any future pipeline projects in Canada. I look forward to working with Premier Pallister in defending Canadian taxpayers.”

A United Conservative government would stand up for Alberta by immediately joining the legal fight against Trudeau’s carbon tax.

Kenney discusses carbon tax with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

EDMONTON, AB (December 10, 2018): United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney held a working dinner with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe in Regina last night to discuss Saskatchewan’s leadership in fighting the federal Liberals’ carbon tax, and the “No More Pipelines Law”, Bill C-69.

“I would like to thank Premier Moe and his government for their strong leadership in standing up for the Western Canadian economy, and for taxpayers. Saskatchewan was the only province fighting the Trudeau carbon tax, but helped to create what is now a growing coalition including the governments of Ontario, New Brunswick, Manitoba, and hopefully Alberta after next spring’s election,” said Kenney.

“I was pleased to see that the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has accepted the United Conservative Party’s application for intervenor status to support the Government of Saskatchewan’s judicial reference to the Court of Appeal challenging the constitutionality of Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax. We hope to be able to join this legal challenge as a government following the next election,“ said Kenney.

“I also thanked Premier Moe for his strong efforts in opposing the federal government’s proposed ‘No More Pipelines Law”, Bill C-69. This Bill would make it virtually impossible to get a future major pipeline project approved, and would be a huge victory for the foreign-funded special interests seeking to landlock Canadian energy.”

Finally, Premier Moe and Mr. Kenney discussed the importance of eliminating barriers to interprovincial trade and labour mobility.

“Our platform in next spring’s election will include a strong commitment to breaking down the barriers to free trade within Canada, which are costing Canadians tens of billions of dollars each year,” said Kenney. “I appreciate Premier Moe’s leadership in supporting greater free trade between provinces.”