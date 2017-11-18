UCP Legislation to Strengthen Alberta Adoption Processes Passes in Legislature

EDMONTON, AB (November 14, 2017): Bill 206, the Child, Youth and Family Enhancement (Adoption Advertising) Amendment Act, 2017, introduced by UCP Children’s Services Critic Leela Aheer, has passed Third Reading in the Legislative Assembly.

This legislation will make it easier for prospective adoptive parents to connect with biological parents considering adoption by allowing them to post online profiles and to advertise their desire to adopt.

“I am proud to see Bill 206 pass with the unanimous support of my colleagues from all sides of the House,” said Aheer. “By easing adoption advertising restrictions, we are making it easier for both adoptive and biological parents to navigate the adoption process, and we hope it will also increase Alberta’s adoption rate.”

Prior to the introduction of Bill 206, Alberta’s adoption rules with respect to advertisement had not been updated for more than 30 years. In the meantime, advancements in online communication have changed the way that people connect, making these common-sense updates reflective of life in the twenty-first century.

“Bill 206 lets Albertans use modern technology to not only advertise their intent to adopt, but, in the case of biological parents, to seek out potential adoptive parents,” said Aheer. “This will go a long way towards easing the stigma, stress, and anxiety often associated with the adoption process by allowing all participants to access information from the comfort of their own homes, rather than an unfamiliar setting like an adoption agency office.”

The United Conservatives are calling on the NDP government to draft regulations associated with Bill 206 in a timely manner so that Albertans can begin benefitting from this legislation as soon as possible.

