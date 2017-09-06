UCP Marked Anniversary of Alberta’s Entry into Confederation

By Gateway Gazette

Sep 06

EDMONTON, AB): United Conservative Party Interim Leader Nathan Cooper issued the following statement Friday on the 112th anniversary of Alberta’s entry into Confederation:

“September 1 is a day when all Albertans can take the opportunity to celebrate Alberta’s rich and diverse heritage. This province was built through hard work and dedication to making Alberta a better place.

“On this day and on behalf of the UCP Caucus, I want to take this opportunity to celebrate and recognize the contributions of all those who have come before us to build our great province, and those who continue to make Alberta the greatest place to live, work and raise a family.

“Like our provincial motto states, may Alberta always remain Fortis et Liber – Strong and Free.”

