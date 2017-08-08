UCP MLA Hanson Endorses Jean for Leader

EDMONTON, AB: Last week, UCP Lac La Biche-St. Paul-Two Hills MLA Dave Hanson endorsed Brian Jean for leader of the new United Conservative Party.

Hanson said with the economy losing over 14,000 jobs just last month, it’s critical to have a leader that’s in it for Albertans and has real life experience in the private sector.

“Brian has created and successfully run businesses in Fort McMurray. He’s a community leader and he knows and understands the Alberta experience better than anyone else. He will be a fierce advocate for not only our region, but the entire province,” Hanson said. “He’s a principled conservative and the best choice to save Albertans from the NDP and win seats in every region across Alberta.”

