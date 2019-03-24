UCP ‘Open for Business Act Part’ of Job Creation Strategy - Gateway Gazette

EDMONTON, AB: As a key part of its job creation strategy, a United Conservative government would introduce an Open for Business Act to reverse massive new costs imposed on employers by the NDP, while restoring workplace democracy and tackling youth unemployment.
UCP Leader Jason Kenney made the announcement today at Edmonton’s Vienna Bakery, a family business hit hard by anti-business NDP policies. The bakery has gone from 24 to 16 staff as a result of new labour regulations and costs imposed by the NDP.
“The story of this bakery is the story of the Alberta economy under the NDP,” Kenney said. “A layering of expensive new regulations, taxes, and labour costs have pummelled job creators. The inevitable result is that businesses have been forced to lay people off in order to keep their doors open. The job-killing impact of these policies has been especially bad for young workers, with youth unemployment going up to 11.7% under the NDP.”
“Changes the NDP made to the calculation of statutory holiday pay have ended up costing the Vienna Bakery, and many other small businesses like it, the equivalent of an extra month of payroll. And the carbon tax is taking $400 a month out of this employer’s bottom line.”
“The NDP’s policies have ended up hurting the people they say they want to help,” Kenney said. “Unemployment has gone up for seven of the last nine months, we have the highest unemployment outside of Atlantic Canada, and average family incomes are down by over 6%. Young people are giving up: the youth employment rate has plummeted from 71% to 62%. The number of young Alberta men who don’t have a job has never been higher,” Kenney said.
“This can’t go on. We need urgent action to get Alberta back to work, creating jobs. A UCP government would be obsessed with job creation. That’s why we would pass the Open for Business Act as Bill 2 of the next Legislature.”
The Open for Business Act will:
The Open for Business Act would restore workplace democracy and bring balance back to labour legislation, while retaining recent changes that have strengthened worker rights and provided for greater compassionate leave.
The UCP would:
The UCP will also retain essential services legislation, and some other sensible recent changes to the labour code.
Concluded Kenney, “We have to protect the rights and safety of hard-working Albertans. And to make sure there’s work for everybody who wants it, we also have to reduce unnecessary costs and red tape on those who create jobs.”
“A UCP government will end the NDP’s ideological attacks on job creators, and bring balance back to the relationships between workers and employers,” Kenney concluded. “The jobs crisis in this province is not going to solve itself. It will action to get Alberta back to work, and that’s what the Open for Business Act is all about.”
A comprehensive backgrounder with additional details on today’s announcement can be found here.