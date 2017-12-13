UCP Proposes Legislation to Strengthen Safety for Alberta Tow Truck Operators

EDMONTON, AB: Last week, United Conservative Transportation Critic Wayne Drysdale introduced Bill 215, the Traffic Safety (Tow Trucks) Amendment Act, 2017, which would allow tow truck operators in Alberta to install and use white and blue warning lights.

This common-sense change to the Traffic Safety Act will help make tow trucks more visible as they work on Alberta’s highways and help keep operators and the motorists they are responding to safe. Research also shows that the use of more than one colour increases visibility and that white and blue lights have strong vibrancy in inclement weather conditions.

“Restricting tow trucks to just amber lights makes them indistinguishable from road signs and maintenance-related vehicles, especially in the dark,” said UCP Transportation Critic Wayne Drysdale. “By adding blue and/or white lights, it will alert drivers to the fact that the vehicle up ahead is a tow truck and that operators are likely to be working outside the vehicle. This adds an extra layer of safety for what can be an extremely dangerous job.”

This past spring, the Saskatchewan government passed similar legislation after a tow truck operator was killed on the job in a roadside collision.

“The Alberta Motor Association believes everyone deserves a safe workplace – and when your office is a tow truck, research shows amber lights alone aren’t enough,” said Alberta Motor Association Vice-President of Government and Stakeholder Relations Jeff Kasbrick. “We support the addition of a blue and white warning lights to improve visibility, and ultimately the safety of the province’s towing personnel and the motorists they’re working hard to help.”

