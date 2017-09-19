UCP Responds to CBE Operational Review

CALGARY, AB: United Conservative Party Education Critics Leela Aheer and Dave Rodney today responded to the NDP government’s operational review of the Calgary Board of Education (CBE):

“The report released today does nothing to help parents facing the difficulties of busing changes right now.

“It is incumbent upon the Education Minister to remember that the busing challenges Calgary families are facing are a direct result of his government’s Bill 1.

“The lengthy timeline to produce this report is troubling considering the limited amount of information contained within it.

“Families should not be punished simply for choosing to attend an alternative school, but that’s what’s happening right now as a result of NDP legislation.

“Clarity is one of the biggest weaknesses of this government. Parents need answers and solutions, not vague reports. We were anticipating some resolution, but instead parents and students are left hanging.”

