UCP Stands Up For Oil and Gas Industry, Launches Buy Alberta Oil Campaign

EDMONTON, AB: The United Conservative Party caucus is launching its Buy Alberta Oil campaign in defense of our number one industry, and the jobs it creates.

“Alberta has been at the forefront of Canada’s energy industry, producing some of the highest quality oil and gas in the world while maintaining high environmental and human rights standards” said UCP Interim Leader Nathan Cooper. “We are proud to bring this message to political leaders across Canada, and to others who routinely run down our industry, in an effort to communicate what we in the UCP already know: nobody produces better oil and gas products than Alberta.”

The UCP caucus will be writing to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer, Premier Rachel Notley and all premiers from coast to coast, along with Hollywood activists like Leonardo DiCaprio, James Cameron and Jane Fonda, with this critical message. They will also receive a replica print of a 1940s billboard promoting the benefits of Alberta oil to illustrate the proud history of oil and gas in our province.

“I came across an old photo of a billboard from the 1940s whose message is as true today as it was back then: Where Quality Counts. Buy Alberta Oil. Retain Capital in Canada,” said UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo Tany Yao. “Albertans can always count on the United Conservatives to be hard at work for them defending our energy industry and all those who work in it. We’re proud of this important part of our economy and everything it’s given us.”

